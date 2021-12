Full Bloom

Attending the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 20, 2019, the duchess rocked a $3,300 lace-trimmed floral maxidress by Erdem. While variations of the flowery frock have been worn in the past by fellow royals Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of Kent, she made the look her own with $5,550 Cassandra Goad peal earrings, a $6,300 Cartier Ballon Blue 33mm watch and $350 Stuart Weitzman wedges.