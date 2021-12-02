Pretty in Pink

A proper princess dress! The royal stunned in a collared pink midi-length dress during a visit with Mila Sneddon, a 5-year-old girl with leukemia who was featured in Duchess Kate’s book Hold Still.

During a phone conversation earlier in the month, Sneddon asked if the Duchess of Cambridge was wearing a “princess costume.” She responded, “I’ll have to make sure I try and find a pink dress. Hopefully when, one day, hopefully, we’ll get to meet and then I’ll remember to wear my pink dress for you.” Mission accomplished!