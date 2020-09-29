Royals

Duchess Kate Makes Camp Attire Chic While Visiting a U.K. Scout Group

By
Kate Middleton Makes Camp Attire Chic in New Look
Duchess Kate Middleton. Shutterstock
5
4 / 5
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Shiny Strands

Naturally, her hair appeared radiant and stunning. Per usual.

Back to top