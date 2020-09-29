Royals Duchess Kate Makes Camp Attire Chic While Visiting a U.K. Scout Group By Emily Rekstis September 29, 2020 Shutterstock 5 3 / 5 Show It Off The crisp button-up tucked into the skinny jeans really puts the braided belt on full display. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News