Fashion news

‘Real Housewives’ Alum Kelly Bensimon Launches Her Second Season En Ville Fur Collection With Pologeorgis

By
Kelly Bensimon Fashion Collection - The Soho Fox and Shearling Slipper
 
5
6 / 5

The Soho Fox and Shearling Slipper

Feel cozy but look super chic with these sleek slippers. $275, Pologeorgis.com

Back to top