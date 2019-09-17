Fashion news ‘Real Housewives’ Alum Kelly Bensimon Launches Her Second Season En Ville Fur Collection With Pologeorgis By Marisa Petrarca September 17, 2019 5 6 / 5 The Soho Fox and Shearling Slipper Feel cozy but look super chic with these sleek slippers. $275, Pologeorgis.com Back to top More News Heidi Klum Has Been Using This Under $20 Moisturizer for Years The Comfy Michael Kors Leggings You Can Even Wear to the Office (25% Off!) Anthropologie Sale: Our 7 Favorite Items — Now 40% Off! More News