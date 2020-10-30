Halloween

Kelly Ripa’s Best Halloween Costumes Ever!

By
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Live with Kelly and Ryan
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Disney/ABC
40
27 / 40
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

2017

Seeing red! Ripa and Seacrest added an unexpected twist to their Handmaid’s Tale costumes.

Back to top