Halloween Kelly Ripa’s Best Halloween Costumes Ever! By Us Weekly Staff 3 hours ago David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment 40 35 / 40 2019 Ripa did not disappoint while parodying the trailer for the musical fantasy Cats. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News You Might Recognize These Cloudfoam Sneakers From Khloe Kardashian’s Selfie Stress or Cystic Acne? Dr. Zenovia Skincare Is a ‘Miracle’ for Hormonally Impacted Skin These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News