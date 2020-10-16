Celebrity Style Kelly Rowland Teams Up With JustFab for a Crazy Chic Collection — See Our Favorite Looks By Emily Rekstis October 16, 2020 Courtesy of JustFab 5 2 / 5 Coat #Goals This fuzzy outerwear is going straight to the top of our want-list, along wit the slick boots! Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Quibi and Vice Team Up for the New Docuseries ‘Big Rad Wolf’ About American Apparel’s Rise and Fall The Calvin Klein Bralette Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $30 These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News