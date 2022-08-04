Lunch Al Fresco With a Relaxed Braid

Weier couldn’t be more excited for weather that inspires any activity to take place outdoors. If you’re one of her 265K INSTAGRAM followers, you know she always prefers to have her fun in the sun. Whether snacking alone while lounging in her backyard or brunching with her closest friends, this summer she is turning every meal into lunch al fresco. She opts for a relaxed braid to weave her blonde tones into a dynamic and easy hairstyle. But before she heads out to enjoy that outdoor air, she knows that summer heat can wreak havoc on her hair color. To cut that brassy yellow tone that can show up during the summer months, Weier uses John Frieda® Hair Care Violet Crush Shampoo and Conditioner to transform her hair into a brighter and cooler blonde. With the formula’s patent-pending technology, the violet pigments penetrate strands to balance out her beautiful blonde tones. Because it only takes one wash to see the results, Weier uses the Violet Crush line to extend her salon blonde all summer long.