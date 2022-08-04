Bright Blonde for Chillin’ Poolside

Summertime is synonymous with pool parties! With the right prep, you can turn any pool party into a day club on a hot Summer Friday! First, pick a swimsuit that feels good to you and pair it with a light, long-sleeve shirt for a cover-up that will transition into the evening. Second, use a foundation with SPF that’s right for your skin tone and apply it at least 20 minutes before going outside (don’t forget the rest of your body). Third, opt for a hairstyle that’s easy and natural! Weier uses John Frieda® Hair Care Go Blonder Lightening Spray on towel-dried hair prior to blowing out her strands, lightening her color up to two shades, providing the ultimate care-free pool party vibe.