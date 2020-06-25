Celebrity Beauty

Kendall Jenner Wears Upcoming Kendall x Kylie Makeup and ‘Not Much Else’ in a Series of Steamy Snaps

By
Kendall Jenner Wears Upcoming Kendall x Kylie Makeup and 'Not Much Else' in a Series of Steamy Snap
 Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram
5
5 / 5

Blurry but Beautiful

We love the homemade aspect of this shoot. 

 

Back to top