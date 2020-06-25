Celebrity Beauty

Kendall Jenner Wears Upcoming Kendall x Kylie Makeup and ‘Not Much Else’ in a Series of Steamy Snaps

By
Kendall Jenner Wears Upcoming Kendall x Kylie Makeup and 'Not Much Else' in a Series of Steamy Snap
Kendall Jenner. Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram
5
3 / 5

Flirty Gloves

This feather-adorned accessory is equal parts sexy and playful. 

Back to top