Swim Style Khloe Kardashian Says She ‘Literally Doesn’t Think She Can Handle’ Kylie Jenner’s Crazy Hot Bikini Snaps By Emily Rekstis January 20, 2021 Kylie Jenner. Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram 5 4 / 5 The Whole Look Between the strapless bikini, the jewelry and the extensions, this is the perfect vacation look. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News