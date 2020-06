2019 Met Gala

You can’t talk about Kim and Kanye without talking about this iconic fashion moment on May 6. The entrepreneur’s custom-made silicone-and-silk Mugler dress was so tight that she had to avoid using the restroom and sitting. Her husband later revealed that he thought the dress was “too sexy.”

West kept his look simple, opting for an all-black ensemble which included a $43 jacket from none other than Dickies.