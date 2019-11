Met Gala, 2013

Having a choice between the Givenchy floral print and a black option, she revealed that she wasn’t sure about this look, but was still too insecure and shy at this point in her career to stand up for herself. In fact, she cried leaving the event when people compared her to a couch. However, now she loves it. “I look back and I’m like, ‘wow, they had the vision. This is sick.'”