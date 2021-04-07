Celebrity Swim

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Billionaire Status With Bikini Pictures and a Trip to Skims Pop Up

By
She’s a Billionaire! Kim Kardashian Celebrates at the Beach and Skims Store
 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
5
4 / 5
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Candid or Plandid

Kardashian looked happy as can be taking a dip in the ocean. 

Back to top