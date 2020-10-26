Swim Style Kim Kardashian Shows Us What 40 Looks Like in an Itty-Bitty Nude Bikini By Emily Rekstis October 26, 2020 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram 4 2 / 4 Beach Vibes This tropical backdrop looks too good to be real. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Win the Ultimate At-Home Wellness Kit: From a Canopy Humidifier to Coffee, Wine and More Stress or Cystic Acne? Dr. Zenovia Skincare Is a ‘Miracle’ for Hormonally Impacted Skin These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News