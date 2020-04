Kendall and Kylie

Though there’s been no official announcement of a Kylie Cosmetics x Kendall Jenner collab, the duo has been hinting and dropping little details here and there about their upcoming drop. “We’re really excited. We haven’t done one yet, I’m the last sister, or the last family member, I think,” the older sister said when appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on January 30, 2020. “We’re really goin’ big because I’m her full blood. We’re taking it seriously.”