Kim and Kris

On April 5, 2020, the duo announced a perfect mother’s day collaboration for KKW Fragrance, set to launch April 15. The fragrance itself is a lovely combination of woody and floral notes — just like Kris’ scent according to her daughter. And since it’s dropping during the COVID-19 pandemic, 20 percent of profits from the 15th to May 5 will go to Blessing in a Backpack, which is an organization that provides weekend food for low-income children across America.