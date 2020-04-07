Kim, Kourtney and Khloe

On October 29, 2019, the epic trio made a splash when the ad for their latest fragrance line — the KKW Diamond Collection — dropped and all three of them rocked totally transformative dark, curly locks. As for the collection itself, it features three scents: Kourtney’s Yellow includes notes of berries, jasmine, patchouli and vanilla, Khloé’s Pink has bergamot, lilac and musky notes while Kim’s a crisp clean clear diamond one combines ginger, ylang ylang, florals and coconut milk aromas.