Kim Kardashian Shoots Skims Campaign Using Photo Booth on Her Mac

Fashion News Kim Kardashian Shoots Skims Summer Mesh Campaign Using Photo Booth on Her Mac — See the Pics! By Marisa Petrarca May 18, 2020 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram 5 4 / 5 Summer Mesh Scoop Bralette $38, skims.com Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 5: Meet the Cast Act Fast — These Gorgeous Tory Burch Sandals Are 44% Off Today! Kristin Cavallari Drinks This ‘Master Antioxidant’ Every Morning More News