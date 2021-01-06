Celebrity Style

The Last Time Kim Kardashian Wore Her Wedding Band Amid Kanye West Divorce Rumors

By
Kim Kardashian All The Recent Times She Wore Her Wedding Band
 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
5
3 / 5
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

May 2020

The gold band is perfect for a casual, sexy look. 

Back to top