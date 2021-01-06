Celebrity Style The Last Time Kim Kardashian Wore Her Wedding Band Amid Kanye West Divorce Rumors By Emily Rekstis 5 hours ago Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram 5 3 / 5 May 2020 The gold band is perfect for a casual, sexy look. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Everything Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Have Said About Their Strained Family Relationship Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News