Celebrity Swim

Kim Kardashian Studies for Law School in Teeny Bikini— and It’s Giving Us Elle Woods Vibes

By
Kim Kardashian Channels Elle Woods by Studying for Law School in Chanel
 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram
3
3 / 3
podcast
LTG_AuraPendant_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Reading and Relaxing

The star, who filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, showed off her Yeezy shoes. 

Back to top