Celebrity Beauty Kim Kardashian: Her Evolving Look By Us Weekly Staff October 21, 2020 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic 22 3 / 22 August 2008 The reality star was fresh-faced with a pop of berry lipstick for the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Quibi and Vice Team Up for the New Docuseries ‘Big Rad Wolf’ About American Apparel’s Rise and Fall The Calvin Klein Bralette Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $30 These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News