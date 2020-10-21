Celebrity Beauty

Kim Kardashian: Her Evolving Look

By
kim-kardashian-november-2015-0d59c184-9c42-4e7c-92de-40dd8daf6010
 Jason Merritt/Getty Images
22
17 / 22
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

November 2015

Bold lip! The Selfish author looked fierce at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in L.A.

Back to top