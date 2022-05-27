Kim K's Hair Pro Dishes the Mistake-Free Way to Go Platinum

Us Weekly Magazine
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Video
Photos
More
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Video
Photos
Podcasts
Food
Reality TV
Celebrity Directory
Pets
Buzzzz-o-Meter
Bachelor Nation
Better2Gether
Newsletter Signup
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Hot Pics
Subscriber Service
Shop With Us
Shop Special Issues
Buzz Box
Download current issue for just $5.99
Accessibility Statement
Buying Guides
Subscribe
to the magazine
LOGIN
Top 5
Stories
Exclusive
Kim Kardashian’s Hair Pro Chris Appleton Tells Us What You Need to Know Before Going Platinum Blonde: ‘It’s Like Having a Dog’
By
Marisa Petrarca
6 hours ago
Kim Kardashian.
Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock
5
1
/
5
Kim Kardashian
At the 2022 Met Gala
Back to top
In order to view the gallery, please allow
Manage Cookies
More News
25 Best Resort Wear Pieces To Pack for Your Next Beach Vacation
17 Best Primers for Mature Skin That Will Keep Your Makeup Fresh All Day Long
13 Best Recumbent Exercise Bikes For Pain-Free Home Workouts
More News
Account
My Account
Sign Out