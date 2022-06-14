A Fashion Risk

On May 2, Ripley’s posted a video of Kardashian visiting the gallery to try on the garment. In the clip, handlers are seen wearing white gloves while helping the SKKN by Kim founder squeeze into the dress. “Oh my God,” Kardashian said with excitement as the ensemble slipped on.

In the caption of the post, the archival center asserted that “great care was taken to preserve this piece of pop culture history.” Ripley’s insisted that no alterations were to be made to the dress and that Kardashian changed into a replica after taking photos in the look on the Met red carpet.

Kardashian echoed similar sentiments in an interview with Vogue published on May 2, sharing: “I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do.”