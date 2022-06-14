A Unique Souvenir

Though Kardashian wasn’t able to keep Monroe’s dress, she was given a special present: a lock of the late star’s hair.

“We really appreciated her partnership and felt that she was a great partner with Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for us to be able to retell the Marilyn Monroe story to a new generation,” Amanda Joiner, vice president of publishing and licensing for Ripley’s, exclusively told Us Weekly on May 3. “We have 25,000 exhibits in Ripley’s, and when we’re working with partners, we want to show them our quirky side as well — and so that was the gift that we chose to give to her.”