Breaking Her Silence

In an interview with Today, which aired on June 21, Kardashian told anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie: “I respect [Marilyn]. I understand how much this dress means to American history and with the [Met] theme being American, I thought what is more American than Marilyn Monroe singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to the President of the United States.”

She continued, “It was such a process. I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers and I put the dress on at the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs … I probably had it on for three minutes, four minutes, and then I changed at the top of the stairs.”

When Kotb asked Kardashian to address claims the dress was “ruined,” she shook her head and said, “No … Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well. There were handlers and gloves that put it on me.”