Damage Done

On June 13, Fortner posted what he claims are before and after photos of the jeweled Mackie design via Instagram. In the after shot, which Fortner seemingly captured on June 12, the dress appears to be missing crystals and seems to be tearing at the zipper. In the caption of the social media post, the art historian wrote: “Was it worth it?” tagging Ripley’s Believe It or Not! — the gallery the dress had been housed in since 2016.

(Us has reached out to Ripley’s and Kardashian’s rep for comment.)