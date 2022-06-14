Defending Her Words

The reality star addressed concerns about her weight loss during an interview with The New York Times, which was published on June 1. “To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me,” Kardashian said.

“I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’”

The businesswoman noted that she “didn’t do anything unhealthy” to fit into the dress. “It was just important to me to reach that goal,” Kardashian added, before explaining her plan if she didn’t lose the weight in time. “I just simply couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t have mattered.”