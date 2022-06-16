Setting the Record Straight

On June 16, Ripley’s issued a statement, shutting down claims that Kardashian damaged Monroe’s gown.

“Kim Kardashian wearing the ‘Happy Birthday’ dress has been hotly contested, but the fact remains she did not, in any way, damage the garment in the short amount of time it was worn at the Met Gala,” the archival center said.

Ripley’s Vice President of Publishing and Licensing, Amanda Joiner, added: “From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim got into the dress, to the top where it was returned, the dress was in the same condition it started in.” The museum asserted that Joiner was with the dress throughout the day of the Met Gala and remained with the garment when it was transported from Orlando to New York for the big event.

The company then addressed Fortner directly. “A recent social media post asked, ‘Was it worth it?’ Kim Kardashian did not pay Ripley’s Believe It or Not! to wear the dress, nor did the company pay her. Rather, Kardashian made a charitable donation to two charities in the greater Orlando area on behalf of the dress.”

Ripley’s also pointed out that a 2017 report on the dress’ condition revealed “a number of the seams are pulled and worn.”