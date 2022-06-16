The Saga Continues

On the evening of June 13, Fortner accused Kardashian of causing additional damage to the dress. He posted photos via his Instagram Story that showed rips in the sleeve of the historic gown.

Fortner also uploaded a before photo, that showed the same area of the dress completely intact. Elsewhere on his Instagram Story, the fashion archivist shared a before and after image of the bottom of the gown. In the after shot, the dress seems to be missing jewels and is slightly frayed.