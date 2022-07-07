Belly Button Tightening

After giving birth to her two oldest children, North and Saint, Kardashian had her post-pregnancy stretch marks removed and her belly button tightened.

“If anyone that’s had babies understands what it does to your belly button afterwards and how much your belly button changes, then you really understand how much you need Dr. Ourian tightening around your belly button so that it can look back to normal,” the media personality said in a February 2019 Snapchat video shared by her cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Simon Ourian.

Kardashian welcomed her other two children, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogate after suffering from preeclampsia during her first two pregnancies.