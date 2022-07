Botox

In a 2010 interview for ABC News’ Nightline, Kardashian admitted to having the non-invasive procedure. “I’m totally not against plastic surgery. I’ve tried Botox before. That’s the only thing that I’ve done,” she said at the time.

The aspiring lawyer told Allure that she’d slowed down on the Botox treatments for their August 2022 issue. “I’ve chilled, actually,” she said.