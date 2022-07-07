Butt Injections

In a 2016 Instagram livestream, Kardashian admitted to getting butt injections, but only to treat her psoriasis.

“I went to go get a cortisone shot in my butt. One of my neighbors was a dermatologist at Cedars. I go in there and he’s like, ‘There’s a one in a billion chance that you will get a huge indent in your butt.’ Of course, I get a huge indent on my butt,” the Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum said, explaining a photograph of her indented rear end that sparked butt implant rumors.