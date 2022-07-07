Laser Hair Removal

The SKKN BY KIM founder opened up about her laser hair removal on her website in 2016.

“I lasered my baby hairs off years ago because my forehead had all these little baby hairs and I would always break out because of them,” Kardashian wrote at the time.

“I also layered my neck because I had such a hairy neck. Ever photographer would photoshop them out anyway, and I thought I looked better without the baby hairs, but now I miss them. I think they look youthful,” she added.