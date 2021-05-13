Daily Water Cream

The perfect summer moisturizer! The “water gel” formula has lightweight texture and is fast-absorbing — perfect for anyone with acne-prone skin. “I’m prone to breakouts and so moisturizers can scare me sometimes … I always feel like they’re going to clog my pores,” Cavallari tells Us. “This doesn’t do that at all. I’ll throw this baby on in the middle of summer or dead of winter — it doesn’t matter. It always gives me that perfect hydration that just makes your skin glow.”