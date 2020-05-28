Celebrity Beauty Kylie Jenner, Margot Robbie and Other Stars Serve Up Summer 2020 Nail Inspo By Emily Rekstis May 28, 2020 Courtesy of Hailey Bieber/Instagram 7 5 / 7 Hailey Bieber These almost-neon green nails are lively without being over-the-top. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Cooling Face Coverings From Amazon Won’t Make You Sweat These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News