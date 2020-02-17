Celebrity Style Kylie Jenner Gives Fans a Look at Her Designer Handbag Closet Full of Chanel, Hermes, Fendi and More — Pics! By Marisa Petrarca February 17, 2020 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram 6 6 / 6 Chanel Nails The reality star showed off her Chanel-themed acrylics by celebrity manicurist Chaun P. Legend. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits Her and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Parenting ‘Expectations Are a Little Higher Than Most’ Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News