Swim Style

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Show Off Their Figures in Tiny Bikinis on Vacation: Photos

By
See the Hottest Bikini Pics From Kylie and Kendall's Mexico Trip
 Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram
6
3 / 6
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Giddy Up

Accessorizing with an orange hat, the model showed off her thin frame in an itty-bitty print two-piece. 

Back to top