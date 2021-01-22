Swim Style

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Show Off Their Figures in Tiny Bikinis on Vacation: Photos

By
See the Hottest Bikini Pics From Kylie and Kendall's Mexico Trip
 Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram
6
5 / 6
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Sunset Babe

With her hair reaching below her knees, the Lip Kit creator stunned in a blush-hued, strapless bikini. 

Back to top