Celebrity Swim

Coordination Queen! Kylie Jenner Matches Her Manicure to Itty-Bitty Bikini: Pics

By
Coordination Queen! Kylie Jenner Matches Her Manicure to Itty-Bitty Bikini
Kylie Jenner. Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram
6
3 / 6
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Calm, Cool and Collected

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dipped her head underwater to cool off. 

Back to top