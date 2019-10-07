Make it Fashion

What better way to celebrate best friend Stassi’s 22nd birthday than a fun-filled day riding around in a golf cart in adorable two-piece crop top/miniskirt sets by Chanel that were practically identical. Stassie (real name: Anastasia Karanikolaou) wore the look in beige while Kylie rocked white. The high-fashion outfits from the brand’s spring 2019 collection ring in at $3,250 each, no big deal. The pair accessorized their style with matching pairs of $575 Chanel sunnies, too. Beauty mogul and mom Jenner immortalized the moment by posting a pic to her Instagram account June 10 captioned: “Golf day with bae.”