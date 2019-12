Same Same, But Different

The Kylie Cosmetics founder twinned with bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou (a.k.a. Stassie) in an Instagram post on December 30, 2019. The famous friends posed in long-sleeved minidresses and Prada handbags. Kylie captioned the pic, “We’re mad at each other rn but this pic looks good with my feed.”