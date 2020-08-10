Celebrity Style

From ‘Forbes’ to ‘Playboy,’ Check Out Kylie Jenner’s Most Iconic Magazine Covers Through the Years

By
Kylie Jenner's All-Time Best Magazine Covers Through the Years
 
10
9 / 10
Podcasts Promo
Mask - V2 - 7.30.20

FAULT Magazine February 2015

This stunning black-and-white shot was photographed by Lionel Deluy and styled by Monica Rose. Jenner donned a messy fishtail braid on the cover as well as long lashes and a vampy lip. “I’m not materialistic, I love clothes and all that stuff, but I don’t need it to live,” the star told the outlet. “I feel like, not that I’ve had everything, but once you feel you’ve had everything at a young age, you can either go down a path of being spoiled and self-centered, or you see it isn’t everything.”

Back to top