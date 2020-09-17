Exclusive

Lady Gaga Dazzles in Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From the Valentino Voce Viva Fragrance Campaign

By
Lady Gaga x Valentino Campaign BTS
 Courtesy of Valentino
7
1 / 7
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

A Natural Beauty

Her dark brows against her platinum hair is all kinds of #goals. 

 

Back to top