Exclusive

Lady Gaga Dazzles in Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From the Valentino Voce Viva Fragrance Campaign

By
Lady Gaga x Valentino Campaign BTS
 Courtesy of Valentino
7
5 / 7
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Running Wild

The Academy Award-winner looks like a dream running through the field in her formalwear. 

Back to top