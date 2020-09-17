Exclusive Lady Gaga Dazzles in Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From the Valentino Voce Viva Fragrance Campaign By Emily Rekstis September 17, 2020 Courtesy of Valentino 7 6 / 7 Take a Look We love seeing a little BTS collaboration. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News