Spotlight on Beauty 6 Products That’ll Get You Lana Condor’s Soft MTV Movie & TV Awards Hair and Makeup Style By Maria Del Russo June 21, 2019 6 7 / 6 Flower Beauty Draw The Line Eyebrow Pencil Bold, filled-in brows give your face some serious structure. $7, walmart.com Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News